Bengaluru molestation case: Four suspects detained by police

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Four suspects on Wednesday were detained in Bengaluru after a woman was molested by men on scooter near her home on New Year eve.

Bengaluru's new Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood through a series of tweets, said his team was working on the case. An FIR has been filed under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354A and 354B (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The FIR was filed on Tuesday night on the basis of a video footage of the incident at Kammanahalli.The victim's neighbour gave us the video in response to our appeal to provide visual evidence of such incidents," Sood told.

[Also Read: Shocking: CCTV captures brazen molestation in Bengaluru]

A video footage shows the victim walking towards her home and two scooter-borne men intercept her. The duo were later seen molesting her and dragging her towards the two-wheeler. It continued for nearly five minutes, then the victim is seen slapping the molester and trying to wriggle out.

It continued for nearly five minutes, as the victim struggles to defend herself, the moleters push her on to the road and sped away.

OneIndia News Staff (with IANS inputs)