Bengaluru: Man who harassed women, asked them for hugs, arrested

The Bengaluru police arrested a man accused of sexual harassment foiling his attempts to abscond. The 22-year-old man allegedly accosted two minor girls asking them for a hug on Tuesday evening when they were returning home after school. Manikanta, a resident of Mahalakshmi layout, was arrested after the parents of one of the girls filed a complaint.

Manikanta allegedly waylaid two minor girls and asked them to hug him. The girls raised an alarm following which people nearby caught hold of the accused and thrashed him. Manikanta managed to run away from the spot. The parents of the girls filed a complaint with the Vyalikaval police station following which the accused was arrested.

