Bengaluru: Man washed away as rain wreaks havoc

Bengaluru, May 21: A man washed away while cleaning a drain, due to heavy rain on Saturday night, search operation is on.

Rajkumar 24, a JCB operator, fell into a stormwater drain in Kurubarahalli, near Basaveshwaranagar. The BBMP had called for search operation, which was later called off due to persistent downpour. The search operation has resumed now.

Heavy rains and thundershowers brought normal life to a halt across Bengaluru. While, the pre-monsoon showers began around 8 pm brought at least a dozen trees down, and caused a traffic gridlock. This was the second heavy downpour in three days.

Many vehicles were damaged. The BBMP said that it had received no complaints of flooding, barring in low-lying areas such as Laggere.

Reportedly, Koramangala, Jayanagar, Wilson Garden, Sampangirama Nagar, JP Nagar and Shanthinagar areas experienced power outages from 8 pm onwards.

