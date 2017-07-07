Bengaluru: Lesbian couple reportedly ties knot in temple; Parents demand counselling

In a country where same sex is yet to be legalised, it is believed that a 25-year-old Renuka (name change) woman tied the knot another woman who is 21-year-old Ashita( name change) at a temple in Koramangala in Bengaluru. After the two women, age 25 and 21, failed to return home, one of their parents filed a complaint with police. The investigation began with a missing complaint report and the duo was traced to their rented place but the police could not do anything as both are consenting adults.

It is learnt that the duo are distant relative. Like any other love story, the older one was attracted to younger one and have been living together.

As per the reports by Bangalore Mirror, Renuka who works in a call centre expressed her love for Ashita who is studying BCom in a private college in Bengaluru. Intially Renuka's love was rejected, however, again pursued and won her the second time. The couple claim that they are madly in love with each other.

There are conflicting reports, however, the Bangalore medias report that the women "are being counseled on the repercussions their actions will have if they do not change their mind. We are thinking of providing psychiatric counseling for the girls, and their parents will also be roped in."

The younger woman has also reportedly lost her job at a furniture company.

"She is also a victim of physical and emotional abuse at home, which were the reasons she left home," claims Ramdas Rao of the People's Union for Civil Liberties.

But other reports have the 25-year-old denying they tied the knot, or even romantically involved.

Speaking to media, Gowthaman Ranga, of the Alternative Law Forum said that since the women were adults and had found love in each other, they cannot be prosecuted under Section 377. However, it varies from case to case."

What Section 377 says?

According to section 377 of the Indian Penal Court, same sex marriage in India is a criminal offence. In 2013, the Supreme Court had re-criminalised Section 377, which criminalises homosexual sex, after the Delhi High Court had decided to strike it down in 2009.

Meanwhile, both the the women have decided not to go back to their parents and stay at the NGO till the issue is resolved.

OneIndia News