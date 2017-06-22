Bengaluru, first city in the country to get diesel delivered at home

Bengaluru, June 22: The Central government's move to allow home delivery of petrol and diesel has clearly delighted a few companies who have been working on this business.

Mypetrolpump, a one-year-old startup in Bengaluru has struck early to reap the benefits of the government initiative to allow home delivery of petrol and diesel, thus making Bengaluru, first city in the country to have delivered fuel at one's doorstep.

Yes, you heard it right, Bengaluru. Now, you need not stand in long queue buying diesel for your car or bike. It is now as easy as ordering a pizza at home without waiting for your turn at the queue?

The firm, which conducted a soft launch on June 15, with three delivery vehicles -each with a capacity of 950 litres has already delivered more than 5,000 litres of diesels.

Diesel is delivered at the day's running price with a fixed delivery charge. For up to 100 litres, the one-time delivery charge is 99. Above 100 litres, one needs to pay the diesel price plus one additional rupee per litre. The startup has got 20odd customers, including 16 schools which have 250-300 buses and a few apartments. One can place orders online, through a phone call or by downloading the free app, reports Times of India.

Ashish Kumar Gupta, the 32-year-old founder of Mypetrolpump is in touch with the petroleum ministry since September 2016. Soon after two meetings with the minitry, Gupta convinced the officials to start off with the work.

Petrol delivery soon

Gupta, giving statistics on the consumption of fuel in the country said that "Petrol is used only in bikes and cars, but diesel is used for power, in industries, by large vehicles and for farming. The per annum diesel consumption in India is 77 million metric tonne versus 22-MMT of petrol. We will be offering petrol in the future." We are just playing the role of a delivery agent, he added.

The firm has taken necessary permission for the supply of diesel. The vehicles are equipped with metres and filtration systems and also come with an anti-siphoning system to prevent fuel theft and adulteration .

It is also specially fabricated by a firm approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

In a bid to cut long queues outside fuel pumps, the government had proposed for home delivery of petrol and diesel to consumers if they pre-book.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said that at least 3.5 crore people come to fuel station every day, adding that nearly Rs 2,500 crore worth of transactions take place every year.

OneIndia News