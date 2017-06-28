Bengaluru: Denied hall ticket, Engineering student commits suicide on exam day

A 2nd year aeronautical engineering student of a private college in Bengaluru was found hanging in his hostel room after being denied hall ticket by the college authorities. Lokesh, a native of Bellary, was one of the 70 students from the aeronautical branch who was denied hall ticket over attendance shortage.

"We had protested in May and June against the Principal for withholding our hall tickets. After that special classes were held to make up for loss of classes. Despite attending classes, we were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,500. All those students who had attendance shortage paid the fine but after collecting the fine college authorities once again denied Hall tickets," said a student of the same college.

The private institute that is under the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has a rule of mandatory 75 percent attendance for all students. "If students do not have 75 percent attendance, the management has to pay a fine to the VTU. While the students do not have to pay the fine, we were asked to shell out money. Despite paying fine, the college withheld Lokesh's hall ticket," said another engineering student.

Students allege that college authorities asked Lokesh to bring his parents or local guardian but when his cousin who is the local guardian visited the college, the principal demanded that only his parents come. "His parents live is Bellary and one day before the exam he was asked to bring his parents. He was not given the hall ticket and missed his exam," said a friend.

Lokesh who was seen pleading with the principal on Tuesday afternoon went back to his hostel room. At around 5 PM his friends visited him but found the room locked. When they received no response from Lokesh, they broke open the door and found the boy hanging. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and his parents were informed. Before another group of students could reach the hospital, Lokesh was pronounced dead. Attempts to contact college authorities elicited no response.

OneIndia News