Bengaluru: Crackdown on industries polluting Bellandur lake; HAL, ISRO also polluters

The Karnataka state pollution control board has cracked its whip on polluting industries around Bellandur lake. Following the National Green tribunal's order, the board is all set to shut down industries polluting the lake. The board has released a list of 488 industries which come under the Bellandur catchment area and their STP details.

The industries have been categorised in order of effluents produced and effective disposal. The board has found that 46 industries pose a threat to the lake and have them as red. Industries have been colour coded depending on various parameters. The 46 units that have landed in the red zone include units of HAL, Karnataka compost development corporation, ISRO satellite centre among other government agencies. 76 industries have landed in the orange zone while 366 industries have been categorised under green.

Officials claimed that close to 97 units were inspected prior to the NGT 's order and efforts were in full swing to finish inspection of the rest of the units in the vicinity within 30 days. Photographic evidence was also recorded before serving notices to the polluting industries.

It may be recalled that the Bengaluru Development Authority and the Bengaluru water supply and sewage board had jointly taken efforts to clear debris and de-weed the dying lake. Civic authorities swung into action only after the NGT reprimanded senior officials for violating its orders.

OneIndia news