Bengaluru cops expose stage managed molestation

Bengaluru, Jan 8: The Bengaluru east division police on Sunday exposed how a case of molestation was stage managed and misused by an accused in K G Halli of the city. The police managed to crack the case in less than 42 hours after the alleged victim case started contradicting her statements. Thorough investigations into the allegation made by the woman led the police to the fact that the woman as well as the alleged perpetrator knew each other and had stage managed the molestation bid.

On January 6, CCTV camera of a residential building captured images of a woman being stalked by a man following which the woman alleged that she was groped and molested. The woman also alleged that the perpetrator injured her and was given treatment at a local hospital. Initially reluctant, the woman filed a complaint with the local police. With recent incidents of alleged mass molestations and the graphic Kammanahalli molestation video going viral, the police initiated action immediately in this case.

Police began suspecting foul play when the woman started to change her statements and attempted to confuse the investigating authorities. Further investigations revealed that the perpetrator in the case was the woman's brother-in-law who had even accompanied her when she filed a case against 'unknown person'. It is learnt that the accused wanted to marry his sister-in-law and hatched the molestation bid to convince the family members for the same. The accused is currently in police custody.

OneIndia News