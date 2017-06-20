Bengaluru cop puts an ambulance before the President of India, wins hearts

Netizens in Bengaluru are all praises for a Police Sub Inspector who made way for an ambulance even as President of India's convoy was expected to pass by a busy junction. Not just the citizenry but Bengaluru police has also announced a reward for the PSI Nijlingappa for doing the right thing.

Act of Shri Nijlingappa is truly admirable and deserves Kudos. Serves as example for many. @BlrCityPolice @cpblr @blrcitytraffic https://t.co/fLxOKpdNaj — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) June 20, 2017

PSI Nijlingappa who was posted at the Trinity Circle was manning the traffic at the heavy junction. While traffic was blocked to make way for President Pranab Mukherjee's convoy, Nijalingappa spotted an ambulance with its siren on indicating that it was an emergency. Without second thoughts, despite the fact that a VVIP's convoy was to pass by any moment, the sub-inspector decided to allow the ambulance on a priority basis.

The incident took place on Saturday when President Pranab Mukherjee was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Namma metro's Green Line stretch. In times when VIPs block traffic for their smooth travel and police receive backlash for blocking ambulance to let a VIP pass, Nijalingappa did what was right. He chose to save a life before allowing a VIP to pass by.

Twitter and Facebook including pages of Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are filled with congratulatory and appreciation messages for the policeman. IPS Association too has appreciated the policeman for prioritising an ambulance before a VIP.

OneIndia News