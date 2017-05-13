Bengaluru: Citizens crowdfund to save trees, Rs 4 lakhs raised to translocate

People power sets an example

In a bid to save at least some of the trees, citizens got together. Even as their elected representative turned them away they went to every government department requesting for their cooperation. "The BESCOM was very helpful. They agreed to clear off the cables near the trees and make way for the translocation. The police did not have much to offer but told us that we could go ahead without a plan. The forest department of the BBMP also helped us by delaying the chopping of trees," said Joy V R, a member of the Sarjapur residents' welfare association