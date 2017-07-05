Bengaluru: Around 200 people lose Rs lakh to ATM fraud

Around 200 Bengaloreans have complained of fraudulent transactions involving Rs 10 lakh after their accounts were hacked.

According to a report by TOI, advertising professional, Rajith Ravi, was shocked to find out that three withdrawals worth Rs 30,000 was made from his HDFC bank account from an ATM in Thane on Monday night. He immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police at Bengaluru commissionerate on Tuesday.

A similar incident happened with Sarvesh Aradhya from Kyalasanahalli whose salary of Rs 19,500 was stolen by fraudsters on Sunday night at an ATM in BTM Layout.

According to the police, they suspect that the miscreants might have installed advanced card skimmers, which can read debit and credit card data where the card is inserted, with pinhole cameras in ATMs to capture the PIN.

The Cyber Crime Police, on Tuesday, registered 35 complaints from people who had lost money due to illegal ATM withdrawals across the city.

OneIndia News