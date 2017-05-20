Bengaluru: Agitators block highway after road accident

Residents of Shantigrama area of Bengaluru are staging a protest over two pedestrians being killed in an accident while crossing road. The accident took place on wee hours of Friday.

The locals have been demanding an overbridge to cross the busy road. The accident fuelled their anger and they took to the streets to vent their ire.

Eye witness told OneIndia that the agitators went on a rampage and even set a vehicle ablaze.

The agitators have also blocked the main road because of which traffic on plying between Bengaluru and Mangaluru has been affected.

OneIndia News