Bengal Governor had turned Raj Bhavan into an RSS Shaakha says TMC

The Governor of West Bengal has converted Raj Bhavan into an RSS Shaakha, TMC leader Derek "O" Brein said. He was reacting to the war of words between Governor K N Tripathi and Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Demanding action against the governor, he added, "Article 156 of Constitution states, President can remove Governor, after this incident, worth considering asking Governor to leave."

Mamata Banerjee had alleged that Tripathi used harsh language against her while they were talking over phone on the issues of communal violence at Baduria in North 24 Parganas. "He (Governor) threatened me over the phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this," Banerjee said at a media briefing in the state secretariat.

Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district on Monday over a controversial Facebook post. After the incident, several shops were torched and houses ransacked in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari. 300 paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot.

OneIndia News