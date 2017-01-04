Bengal BJP leader's house bombed by TMC workers

The house of a BJP leader was allegedly bombed by Trinamool Congress Workers. Reports indicate that the residence of BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya in Uttarapura was allegedly attacked by TMC workers last night. A case has been registered in this connection. No casualties have been reported.



The incident comes a day after TMC workers attacked the BJP's office in Kolkata.

The TMC has been protesting the arrests of it two MPs. They were arrested in connection with the Rose Valley scam. The TMC has termed these arrests as an agenda by the BJP against the TMC.

On Tuesday the BJP's Kolkata office was attacked after the arrest of TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Narendra Modi government of vindictive politics. She said after Note Bandi it was now Trinamool Bandi.

The BJP accused the TMC of stage managing the attacks on its office. The BJP said that the police looked the other way when their office was being attacked. This is nothing but state sponsored vandalism the BJP also said. However after the incident the CRPF was deployed outside the BJP office.