Bengal beats the ban: Flags replace red beacons

The West Bengal government has found a unique way to beat the beacon ban on official vehicles. A new scheme has been notified wherein state officials can use different types of flags on their official vehicles.The centre had banned the use of beacons by VIPs and dignitaries from May 1.

The new flag scheme notified states that rectangular, swallow-tailed and triangular shaped flags can be used. This would depend on the rank. The new scheme also says that the flags would be placed on the bonnet and only used when the officer is on official duty.

The notification said the scheme is for officials of the Indian Administrative Service, who represent the government at various levels. The notification further states that,"In view of the significant rise in the level of interaction with various international- and national-level authorities, it is felt that a flag for use on vehicles being used by senior officials of the state government shall convey a greater sense of government's intent and enable smoother interactions without compromising protocol."

OneIndia News