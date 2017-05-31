Bellandur lake: NGT refuses relief to auto industries

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday refused to grant relief to auto industry challenging closure of industrial units in a catchment area of Bellandur lake in Bengaluru.

The petition filed by Auto industries told BGT that the authorities have shut down industries more than 15 KM away from the lake in a "knee-jerk reaction".

But in reply, the tribunal observed that you (industries) are making difficult for people to breathe and there are deaths.

Further, NGT slammed the governemnt for not taking action against entities which pollute the lake. The asked ' why the government has not taken steps to remove factors which cause the foam in lakes to occur?'

On May 24, the NGT has directed authorities to ensure closure of 76 polluting industries around Bellandur lake. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the city's Deputy Commissioner and the authorities concerned to ensure immediate disconnection of water and electricity supply to these industries.

The Tribunal's attention was drawn to the issue in February when reports and photographs appeared of a fire in a mound of garbage near the Bengaluru lake.

"The state pollution control board shall exercise its power vested under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 read with Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and will seize the industries, if the need arises," the bench said.

