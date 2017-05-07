Bellandur lake catches fire yet again, nearby residents complain of toxic smoke

Thick smoke could be seen coming from Bengaluru's Bellandur lake which has caught fire once against on Sunday

The lake first grabbed headlines in May of 2015, when yellowish flames arose from the toxic froth that had accumulated in the lake.

Couple of weeks ago the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered closure of 30 polluting industries around the Bellandur lake.

The lake has become a dumping ground for illegal debris and is known for its toxic froth. The lake has caught fire earlier too due to flammable toxic waste that is dumped in it.

Thick cloud of toxic fumes around Bellandur lake A thick cloud of toxic fumes emerged after the fire. Smoke billowing from Bellandur lake Earlier, the NGT had lashed out at the Karnataka government and its agencies responsible for maintenance of the Bellandur lake, asking them why they should not be prosecuted for negligence following the recent outbreak of fire in the waterbody. Toxic smoke spreading to nearby localities Toxic fumes from the Bellandur lake choked the surrounding area on Sunday after the lake caught fire. Dumping of toxic industrial waste main reason behind fire Slamming the local civic bodies for inaction, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had last month banned dumping of any kind of municipal solid waste around the lake. Bellandur lake has a toxic past The Bellandur lake is known for its toxic froth. There have been several incidents of frothing and fire in the past.

Thick cloud of white smoke persisted in the air around Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru after the blaze in a garbage mound around it even on February 16.

OneIndia News