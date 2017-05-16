BEL says Bostwana hackathon challenge can't tamper India-made EVMs

The raging debate in India over the possible tampering of Electronic Voting Machines has spilled over to the African continent as well. The African nation has reportedly decided to organise an hackathon event which has decided to use the devices manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd in its 2019 election.

But Indian Electronic Voting Machine manufacturer, Bharat Electronics Limited, has denied its invitation to participate in any kind of challenge to tamper these machines.

BEL said that the Botswana government has only invited experts to demonstrate the functions of the EVM machines. According to the written statement, BEL said that Botswana election commission has only been called to demonstrate the functions of EVMs and paper trail machines or the VVPAT and which has been designed by Botswana and are different from the ones used in India. It further said that it has neither sold EMVs to the African nations nor will be part of any challenge to tamper these machines.

The controversy over EVM tampering began after the recently concluded assembly elections in five states which benefited the BJP but however Election Commission of India has vehemently denied.

Meanwhile, the EC has announced that elections, including the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, will be conducted using paper trail machines or VVPATs.

It will hold an open challenge next week, inviting representatives of political parties to choose the EVMs used in the recently concluded elections and show how they can be manipulated.

OneIndia News