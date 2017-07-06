Beijing to use 'Sikkim Independence' card to deal with India, reports China media

New Delhi, July 6: Amid the India-China border standoff, the Chinese official media on Thursday warned India that Beijing may well begin supporting "pro-independence appeals in Sikkim, if India does not reconsider its stance on Sikkim issue.

Supporting Sikkim's independence will be a powerful card to deal with New Delhi, said an editorial in Global Times, run by Communist Party of China.

The editorial spoke of how people in Sikkim being sensitive on how the world views them. It insisted that China could support Sikkim breaking away from India by supporting, pro-independence appeals there.

"As long as there are voices in Chinese society supporting Sikkim's independence, the voices will spread and fuel pro-independence appeals in Sikkim," said Global Times.

Brushing aside India's concerns, Beijing and its strictly-controlled media have launched a well thought-out verbal offensive against New Delhi, even suggesting that China should take a fresh look at India's annexation of Sikkim.

The editorial accused India of having brutally cracked down on Sikkim's revolts over sovereignty in the 1960s and 1970s.

India's annexation of Sikkim "is like a nightmare haunting Bhutan", the state-backed publication said.

Global Times yet again alleged India of coercing Bhutan to play on its side in this latest border dispute, which involves China constructing a road in the Donglang area in Sikkim. "control" India has over Bhutan is evident in this border dispute, it said.

Using the excuse of 'helping Bhutan protect its sovereignty,' India brazenly obstructs China's road construction in Chinese territory," said Global Times.

The newspaper said Beijing should lead a worldwide effort to restore Bhutan's sovereignty.

"China should lead the international community in restoring Bhutan's diplomatic and defense sovereignty. Unfair treaties between India and Bhutan that severely violate the will of the Bhutanese people should be abolished. China needs to put more efforts into establishing diplomatic ties with Bhutan at an earlier date as well."

OneIndia News