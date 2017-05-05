Behave else get punished: Civil aviation ministry's rules for 'No-fly list'

The civil aviation ministry has come up with new rules for unruly passengers. The ministry has decided to keep misbehaving passengers off air with these draft rules. The ministry has categorised unruly behaviour into three levels and has proposed a national 'no-fly list'. The no-fly list will include suspension for three months to up to two years or more for offences committed under different categories.

"We have put instances of unruly behaviour into three categories. Level 1 will be disruptive behaviour like physical gestures. Level 2 will be physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking, sexual harassment etc and level 3 will be for life-threatening behaviour," said RN Choubey, Secretary, Civil Aviation

The proposed punishment for level 1 of unruly behaviour would be three months of no flying, for level two a passenger would be put on the no-fly list for two to six months. Any passenger who indulges in category three unruly behaviour, like physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking, sexual harassment etc, will not be able to fly for two years or more.

"The punishment of suspension for unruly behaviour applies to domestic carriers. If international carriers want this input they can use it as well," RN Choubey said. The bureaucrat added that the entire process is expected to take 2 months. He maintained that the airlines are empowered to put a passenger on the no-fly list but their names will not appear on the national no-fly list immediately.

If a passenger is put on the 'no fly list', they will not be allowed to book tickets or board a flight for the period of suspension. While the current rules apply only to domestic flights, the ministry has given international routes the option of availing the same. The rules for 'no fly list' is a direct result of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad's behaviour with Air India staff. The MP was disallowed to board flights from Delhi by all airlines forcing him to travel by train. The Civil Aviation Minister, Ashok Gajapati Raju, however, did not entertain any questions regarding Gaikwad during Friday's press conference.

Should have been done earlier: Ravindra Gaikwad

Reacting to the new rules for unruly passengers, Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena MP accused of assaulting airline staff, said that it should have been done earlier. "This decision should have been taken earlier. Not just Air India but all airlines should follow it," he told the media.

Gaikwad added that none can be banned from flying in India or any other country until proven guilty. "If I am proven guilty I should be banned from flying," he added.

OneIndia News