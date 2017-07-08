Before the CBI raids on Lalu, here is what the PMO told Nitish Kumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation was ready and it had been decided that raids would be conducted at 12 locations including the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Chief Minister of Bihar had to be kept in the loop since raids were about to take place at the residence of his deputy, Tejashwi Prasad as well.

Normally there is no such prior notice or information given before a raid. However the CBI had told officials in the Prime Minister's Office that there would be a law and order situation.

The PMO then decided to inform Nitish Kumar about the same. A call was made on Thursday night itself to Kumar who was informed about the raids. Kumar on the other hand spoke to his top officials to ensure that there is no law and order problem when the raid is on. Sources in the PMO told OneIndia that this step was necessary to avoid any trouble for the raiding party.

The top officials in the Bihar police stepped up security across the state. Barring the top officials, none in the lower ranks were aware of why they were told to stay on stand by.

Interestingly Nitish Kumar was away in Rajgir on Thursday. He was away to recover from a bout of illness, but his office gave no official reason. Sources however say that Kumar may have been away from Patna to either avoid meeting the opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar or he must have had prior information about the raid.

