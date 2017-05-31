IIT Madras Beef fest: Students protest attack on beef fest organiser

Indian Institute of Technology- Madras students are marching to the dean's office to put their demands forward in the wake of attack on a fellow student who organised beef fest on the campus.

Students protest attack on beef fest organiser outside IIT-Madras gate.
According to reports, the students to put two demands before the dean: 1. Expulsions of attacker, 2. Compensation to Sooraj.

Meanwhile, SFI and DYFI student organizations held protest outside the IIT gate in support of Suraj R, who was attacked by students on Tuesday. Also, Revolutionary Students and Youth Front protests against new rules restricting the sale of cattle for slaughter ban and attack on a IIT-Madras PhD scholar.

Sofar , nine students have been charged for allegedly beating up Suraj R, PhD scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras, for organising a 'Beef Fest' on the campus.

