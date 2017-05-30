Beef fest: IIT-Madras student thrashed by students

An IIT Madras student was allegedly beaten up by right-wing students on Tuesday for organizing a beef festival on the campus.

According to a TV report, Sooraj R, PhD student in Aerospace department, was attacked while he was having food at the hostel mess. His right eye is badly wounded and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby.

No official complaint has been filed yet. However, Ambedkar-Periyar student leaders are at the station, say reports.

The beef festival was held at the IIT Madras campus to protest against the ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering. The fest took place on Sunday where scores of students were seen seated on the lawns of the campus eating beef.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 17:42 [IST]
