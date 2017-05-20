Be prepared for operations at short notice: Air Force chief writes to staff

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, the Chief of Air Staff, has reportedly written a personal letter to each officer in the Indian Air Force, asking them to be prepared for operations at a very short notice.

"In the present scenario, there is an ever persistent sub-conventional threat. Therefore, we need to be prepared for operations with our present holdings, at a very short notice. Training needs to be focused towards this," says the letter, as per ANI reports.

The letter asked officers to be combat effective professionals. Dhanoa wrote that there is no choice but to stay abreast of new technological advancements both own as well as that of our adversaries. Only then will we come out with war-winning, out of the box solutions.

The letter reminds officers about instances where lack of professionalism has shown the IAF in poor light. The IAF chief further writes that 'we have been witness to a few instances of 'favouritism' in selection of officers for prime assignments and promotions.'

"This is something we can ill afford," the letter read.

The letter warns against abusive behaviour, resorting to physical intimidation and behaviour amounting to sexual harassment by seniors. The letter has been posted and delivered to each of the nearly 12,000 officers of the force, ANI reports.

An IAF spokesperson, however, described the letter as "internal communication" and refused to comment on its contents.

OneIndia News