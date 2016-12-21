Be a part of India's shift towards cashless society: Javadekar urges youths

Pune, Dec 20: Stating that India was going through a huge transformation, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today urged students to be "agents of change" and take part in the country's growth story by adopting various digital modes of payments. "I appeal students to be a part of the transformation of India and be a part of transformation from cash society to cashless society," Javadekar said.

"As a part of the digital literacy campaign, we have launched Vitta Saksharata Abhiyan (VISAKA) throughout the country and receiving tremendous response from the students. I exhort students to register themselves as volunteer and be a part of change," the Union HRD Minister said. He was addressing over 7,000 students from various colleges at the SP College ground in the city. In the wake of demonetisation, the HRD Ministry has launched a month-long campaign from 12 December to spread awareness about digital transactions among university students and teachers across the country. He said there are several modes of digital payments available in the country, however, technology alone cannot bring about the change. "All the revolutions in the world took place because of youth power and being agents of change, you can bring the digital revolution in the country.

"So make a resolve to become a part of transformation process of India and move from cash society to less-cash society and also make promise to educate at least 10 families around you to adopt the digital payments," he said. With the help of bank employees, the minister gave presentations on various modes of digital payment options. He said in the developed countries, on an average cash is four per cent of the GDP, while in India it is 12 per cent, which is maximum. "Through this move, we aim to go to at least eight per cent in the coming years and with the power of youth, it is quite possible," he said.

He said that the ministry has directed universities and colleges to give certificates to the students, who are registering themselves as volunteers for this campaign. He said a lot of people, including paanwalas, vendors, vegetable sellers are using e-payment options. "After petrol pumps stopped taking old currency notes from December, the e-payments or digital payments have jumped from 20 per cent to 70 per cent and this is the huge change," he said.

