BCom students to be roped in for Goa GST outreach exercise: Parrikar

Panaji, May 23: Students from the Commerce stream will be recruited by the Goa government to assist in filing of GST forms by traders, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday.

Parrikar, while addressing a workshop here for legislators on the modalities of the Goods and Services Tax, said a team of chartered accountants and experts would be appointed in every taluka (sub-district) headquarters as part of a hand-holding exercise for traders during the early phase of GST implementation.

"Those who are BCom (Bachelors of Commerce graduates), will be trained. They will be permitted and authorised to fill these forms. So there is an indirect employment opportunity," Parrikar said.

The Chief Minister said that apart from an outreach and sensitisation exercise on GST, which will start from June 5, other steps would also be taken to assist tax-payers.

"I also intend to create an advisory team with chartered accountants and experts in every sub-district to provide free consultation. The hand-holding exercise will continue for another three months," Parrikar said, calling GST a game-changer for the Indian economy.

IANS