Basirhat violence: 3 BJP MPs detained by West Bengal police

A BJP delegation of three MPs, who were on their way to violence-hit Basirhat in North 24 Paraganas district, detained by West Bengal police on Saturday. Clashes broke out in Basirhat over a controversial Facebook post.

The BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur, and Satyapal Singh were taken to Kolkata airport police station, ANI reports.

The MPs are members of a team constituted by the party chief Amit Shah to visit the communal violence-affected areas. Also, they have been asked to submit the report to the party President.

Earlier, arguments ensued after BJP leader Om Mathur was stopped by the police. Om Mathur threatened the police officer with 'Privilege motion' for stopping the delegation.

#WATCH: Argument between BJP delegation and police after the delegation was stopped from entering #Basirhat, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/PuyzlroSkz — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

Yesterday Congress, Left leaders were also barred from entering the disturbed area. Congress delegation led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders were stopped at Michael Nagar. In fact, CPM (Marxist) MP Mohammed Salim was stopped twice by the police.

Also, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly was detained the police while she was on her way to violence-hit Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

A teenager who made a controversial post on the social media site that led to violence in North 24 Parganas was produced in court and sent to Basirhat jail on Thursday.

Basirhat is the epicenter of the violence that began in Bengal's North 24 Parganas. Adjoining areas, including Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur, and Tentulia, witnessed a communal flare-up following a post by a youth on Facebook earlier this week.

OneIndia News