Bashir Lashkari the man who led attack on police at Anantnag, J&K

The police of Jammu and Kashmir have identified Bashir Lashkari as the man who led the attack at Anantnag in which 6 policemen were martyred. The attack was carried by LeT led by Bashir Lashkari. We will track him down and make sure justice is done, said J&K DGP S P Vaid.

The attack on the police was an apparent revenge after the security forces in a coordinated operation of Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SoG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed top LeT commander, Junaid Mattoo and two others following a gun battle after they were cordoned in the south Kashmir's Bijbehara area on Friday.

Lashkari led a team of five to carry out the attack. He and his team however managed to escape following the attack. A massive hunt has been launched for these persons.

