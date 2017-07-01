Bashir Lashkari begged for local help in Kashmir before he was killed

Bashir Lashkari alias Ukasha, the dreaded militant was killed in an encounter with security forces at Anantnag. The killing Lashkari, the area commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is a major achievement for the security forces.

He was the man who led the attack on June 16 at Anantnag in which 6 policemen were martyred. The security forces killed barely 16 days after he led the attack on the policemen. Lashkari led a team of five to carry out the attack. He and his team however managed to escape following the attack. A massive hunt has been launched for these persons.

Interestingly in today's encounter Lashkari who was cornered released desperate audio messages seeking help from locals. He wanted the locals to come out and rescue him.

The locals did come out in large numbers to rescue him. However the security forces handled the situation well and managed to gun down Lashkari and his associate.

Officials said that the brutal killing of the policemen including SHO Firoze Dar has been avenged. More importantly, another militant in the Valley is down. The death of Lashkari will weaken the Lashkar a great deal.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that he was the key man for the Lashkar in the Valley. He was a good planner and had focused his operations against the security forces. His death is a big blow to the Lashkar and a boon to India.

It may be recalled that J&K DGP S P Vaid had said that they would track him down soon and ensure justice is done.

OneIndia News