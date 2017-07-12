Based on tip off, Delhi police arrest 'Thak-Thak' gang member

New Delhi, July 12: Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi police arrested an active member of the 'Thak-Thak' (knock- knock) gang and Rs 70,000 recovered from his possession.

The accused, identified as Rohit (19), was arrested in a joint operation of the Delhi and the Haryana police, they said.

The modus-operandi of the gang is to distract people driving cars and decamp with their belongings kept inside the vehicle, police said.

Police said that Rohit along with his accomplices was actively involved in criminal activities in Delhi-NCR. "The police, on a secret information that the accused would come to the Outer Ring Road near the ESI Hospital to meet one of his friends, laid a trap and arrested him. "We have recovered Rs 70,000 and a motorcycle from his possession," DCP (west district) Vijay Kumar said.

Arrested man was an active member of Delhi's Madangir-based 'Thak-Thak' gang and involved in stealing Rs 1.5 lakh from a car in Haryana's Kurukshetra area on July 7 along with his associate. However, their act was captured by a CCTV camera while fleeing on their motorcycle.

PTI