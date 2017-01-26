Mumbai, Jan 26: A 30-year-old woman employed as a scientific officer at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai has gone missing from her residence days after she reportedly told her parents about problems she was facing at work place.

Efforts are on to trace the lady officer, who resided at Nerul in adjoining Navi Mumbai, and is missing since January 23, a police official said on Thursday. She was last seen leaving her residence at around 1 pm on Monday and when she didn't return home, her relative lodged a complaint the following day, he said.

The official said before she went missing, the woman had shot off an e-mail to her parents where she reportedly complained about problems she was facing at work place in BARC, a premier multi-disciplinary nuclear research facility managed by the department of atomic energy.

The official, however, declined to divulge further details of the mail, saying the matter was under investigation. A team has been formed to locate the woman, he added.

PTI