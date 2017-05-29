Barbaric says Rahul Gandhi on cow slaughter by his party workers

Congress vice-president, Rahul Gandhi while condemning the slaughter of a cow by his party workers in Kerala termed the incident as barbaric and completely unacceptable.

Youth groups of the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF opposition killed the animal in Kannur in public view on Saturday evening, cooked its meat and distributed it during a "Beef Fest" to protest against the BJP-led central government's new rules on cattle trade that ban the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter through animal markets .

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who posted a video of the incident on Twitter, called it "cruelty", saying no normal person can behave in this manner. Kannur Police in north Kerala booked some Youth Congress activists, who were charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Though Kerala is one of the few Indian states where cow slaughter is not banned, animal lovers said "brazen acts" like the one in Kannur glorified cruelty towards animals.

