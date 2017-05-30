Bengaluru, May 30: India's IT hub Bengaluru on Monday decided to host a beef festival protesting against the Centre's recent decision to introduce restrictions on cattle sale and slaughter.

Unlike in Kerala and Chennai--where similar beef festivals were held--in Bengaluru's beef festival there was no edible beef to eat and relish. Even though the festival did not offer anyone to eat the red meat, the "beef" between the two opposing groups (one which supported the festival and second that opposed eating the "controversial" meat) was enough for the police to detain more than 20 people belonging to both the factions.

The food festival-- Mooment Bengaluru--was hosted at Townhall, Bengaluru, on Monday evening. The organisers of the food festival--a group of students belonging to the Students' Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India--on social media announced that the city too was miffed with the Centre's ban on beef and thus they took the decision to eat beef in a public event.

After the announcement of the beef festival, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a couple of Hindutva groups opposed such an event that insults the sentiments of Hindus.

BJP leader CT Ravi asked the police to stop the event as it was the brainchild of "deranged and twisted" minds.

As the festival started on scheduled time, only 25 people were in attendance. The participants were not all beef eaters, but half of them belonged to various Hindu groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad--who gathered at the venue to protest against the beef festival.

Before the actual festival could have started, fight erupted between the two groups. The police posse guarding the venue immediately intervened to stop further flare-up and ended up detaining almost 20 people belonging to both the groups.

A small number of media professionals also witnessed the festival. The entire "drama" lasted just for 10 minutes and that too minus beef.

OneIndia News