Ban upheld: Zakir Naik's NGO a threat to security of India

The ban on Dr Zakir Naik's NGO, Islamic Research Foundation has been upheld by a special tribunal. The tribunal said that Naik's NGO is involved in activities threatening sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India.

The entire material placed on record shows that the IRF was involved in activities which not only incite and encourage the youth to under take the unlawful activities with and intent to threaten the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India. It also cause disaffection against India, which leaves no doubt that the ingredients of section... of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 are met and there is every reason to conclude that the IRF be declared as an unlawful association," the order stated.

On March 16, the Delhi High Court had also held that the Centre's decision to ban the IRF was taken to safeguard national security. It had dismissed IRF's plea challenging the ban.

After detailed investigations, the Union Home Ministry had in November 2016 banned the IRF under the anti-terror law for five years for its alleged terror activities.

OneIndia News