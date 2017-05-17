Ban on social media is a joke in Kashmir? Youths, officials, politicos are freely accessing net

Srinagar, May 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday indicated that it may continue with the social media ban in the Kashmir Valley as the ground situation has still not improved.

The state government on April 26 ordered a one-month ban on 22 social media sites, mobile phone messengers and video-uploading sites in the Valley by invoking the provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

However, it looks like right from the tech-savvy youngsters, politicians to government officials of Kashmir--all are making mockery of the ban by accessing all the "banned" sites.

Reports say that while civilians of Kashmir are using Virtual Private Networks to access the banned sites, even government officers and its functionaries based in Kashmir regularly use Facebook and other banned networks.

The politicians, belonging to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party and opposition parties are also using social media on a regular basis.

Last week, the Director General of Police, SP Vaid tweeted: "2 fidayeen of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed by JKP SOG/Army of Magam District Handwara in a brief encounter. #JaiHind."

2 fidayeen of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed by JKP SOG / Army of Magam District Handwara in a brief encounter. #JaiHind — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 14, 2017

The press meet of the former IGP of police, SIM Gilani, held in Srinagar was broadcasted live on Facebook recently.

Politicians like Omar Abdullah have remained active on social media, in spite of the ban. Education minister of the state, Altaf Bukhari, is one politician from the ruling PDP who is regularly updating his status on social media sites.

