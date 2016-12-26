Ban on Kashmir Reader set to be lifted

Srinagar, Dec 26: On October 2, the Jammu and Kashmir government banned the Srinagar based daily, Kashmir Reader, terming it as a threat to peace and tranquility. However, the government has now decided to go ahead and revoke the ban and a formal order in this regard is expected in a day or two.

[Also Read: Before NDTV India, Kashmir Reader faced ban and it's still on]

During the peak of the unrest in the Valley, the government had taken the decision to ban the daily. In its order, the government had said that the newspaper contains material and content that tends to incite acts of violence and disturb peace and tranquility.

While making serious allegations, the government had, however, not listed out any specific content which was a threat to peace and tranquility. Further the government had also not given the daily an opportunity to respond to the charges.

The government had only warned the daily of forfeiture of its printing press if the order was not followed.

OneIndia News

The ban on the newspaper was imposed for a period of two months. The ban has now lapsed and the government does not intend extending the same. While the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Farooq Ahmed Lone had written to the government about the same, but the home department decided to allow the ban to lapse.