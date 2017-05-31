Ban on cow slaughter fine, but not on other cattle: Athawale

Amid raging debate on government's new order to ban sale of cattle for slaughter, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that ban on cow slaughter is fine, but it should not be extended to other cattle.

"There should be a ban on cow slaughter, but a blanket ban on other cattle is not right," he told media.

Athawale is the founder-leader of the Republican Party of India, an NDA ally.

The Centre's decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter has evinced mixed reactions from across the nation.

States like Kerela and Meghalaya vehemently opposed the order. Kerala witnessed "beef fests" in various parts of the state to protest the central government's decision on banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The protests were carried out despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assurance that he would approach the Prime Minister in this matter.

Such fests were also reportedly held at IIT-Madras.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted a four-week stay on the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

OneIndia News