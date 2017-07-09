Police says main accused in Junaid lynching found job in Maharashtra

The prime accused in Ballabhgarh lynching case, who was arrested by police officials (GRP) on Saturday for stabbing 16-year-old Junaid Khan to death on a train in Haryana a fortnight back, was send to two days police remand on Sunday. According to the police, the accused had found himself a job in a factory in Maharashtra's Dhule. He initially went to his relatives in Mathura and Vrindavan, and later got in touch with a relative in Maharashtra, who helped him get a job in a factory.

Prior to this, he was working as a security guard in Delhi. The accused was arrested by Haryana Government' Railway Police from Dhule district in Maharashtra and he was later shifted to Faridabad late night.

Meanwhile, the father of Junaid Khan has reportedly demanded death penalty for the accused.

Junaid Khan and his brothers - Haseem and Shakir and cousin Moeen - were returning to their village on Haryana on June 22 after a day-trip to Delhi to shop for Eid when a murderous mob turned on them.

OneIndia News