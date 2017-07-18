Bal Gangadhar Tilak's great-grandson booked for rape

Pune, Jul 17: The great-grandson of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Congress leader Rohit Tilak, was booked for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her into "unnatural" sex on Monday, the police said.

The case was registered against him late tonight.

Tilak is the great-grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and grandson of late Jayantrao Tilak, who was a senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament.

The police said the 40-year-old complainant and Tilak knew each other for the last couple of years.

"The complainant alleged that Tilak repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her," said a police officer.

The police have slapped charges of rape, unnatural offenses, voluntarily causing hurt, insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

Tilak had lost the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls from the Kasba Peth seat in Pune against the BJP candidate Girish Bapat.

