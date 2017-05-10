Bahujan Samaj Party's Muslim face Naseemuddin Siddiqui expelled

Senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui, the Muslim face of the party, and his son Afzal were expelled from the party on Wednesday.

According to reports, they were expelled for anti-party activities. In April, the Bahujan Samaj Party had removed Naseemuddin Siddiqui as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and appointed as the co-coordinator of Madhya Pradesh. Siddiqui, the Muslim face of the party, was in-charge of UP and had been given the charge of Lucknow zone.

After the Uttat Pradesh assembly polls BSP chief Mayawati had carried out a major organisational rejig in her party.

Controversy over derogatory remarks

The Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders demanded arrest of Naseemuddin Siddiqui over derogatory remarks made against women members of expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's family.

BJP also said it took Singh's slur against Mayawati very seriously and had expelled him from the party. But BSP supremo Mayawati was "justifying" Siddiqui's use of derogatory language and her stand was condemnable, said the party.

