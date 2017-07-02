'Bahrain circle' case: Five from Kerala killed in ISIS' Syria territory

The Intelligence Bureau has found that five from Kerala had been killed while fighting for the Islamic State in Kerala. The five hailed from the Malabar region and were killed four months back, an Intelligence Bureau report said.

The first news came out when the relatives of Sibi from Kanjikkode in Palakkad were told about his death. The family were under the impression that he was working in Bahrain. Later on the IB found that he was linked to Yahya alias Esa who had joined the ISIS in July 2016.

Another person by the name Muhadis hailing from Vandoor in Malappuram was also killed in Syria. The news of his death was conveyed by his brother Manaf who is working in Bahrain.

One person hailing from Chalad in Kannur and two from Vadakara in Kozhikode are also suspected to have been killed in Syria. All the above five persons had gone missing over the past two years. The police which had lodged a complained had termed the case as the 'Bahrain circle.'

The others from Kerala who have been killed are Hafisudeen, Murshid and Yahya from Padne in Kasaragod district and Shajeer Mangalassery Abdulla. These persons were part of the ISIS module in Afghanistan.

