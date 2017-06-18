Baby born at 35000 ft on Jet Airways plane

New Delhi, Jun 18: A Jet Airways plane flying from Saudi Arabia to India had an unexpected guest on Sunday when a baby was born mid-flight.

Jet Airways 9W 569 took off from Dammam for Kochi at 2.55 am today and when an expectant mother travelling onboard went into labour the crew declared a medical emergency and diverted the flight to Mumbai.

"Guest delivered a baby boy at 35000 ft. Upon landing, both mother & baby were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital,Mumbai and are stable," Jet Airways said in a statement.

"Pleased to offer newly-born a free lifetime pass for all his travel on Jet Airways," it added.

While the plane was still over the Arabian Sea she was helped by crew members and a nurse travelling to Kerala to deliver a baby.

The plane landed in Mumbai and both the mother and the newborn were rushed to a hospital. The plane then resumed its onward journey to Kochi and reached its destination at 12.45 pm after a delay of 90 minutes.

PTI