Baby born at 35000 ft on Jet Airways plane

New Delhi, Jun 18: A Jet Airways plane flying from Saudi Arabia to India had an unexpected guest on Sunday when a baby was born mid-flight.

An infant (Image for representation only)

Jet Airways 9W 569 took off from Dammam for Kochi at 2.55 am today and when an expectant mother travelling onboard went into labour the crew declared a medical emergency and diverted the flight to Mumbai.

"Guest delivered a baby boy at 35000 ft. Upon landing, both mother & baby were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital,Mumbai and are stable," Jet Airways said in a statement.

"Pleased to offer newly-born a free lifetime pass for all his travel on Jet Airways," it added.

While the plane was still over the Arabian Sea she was helped by crew members and a nurse travelling to Kerala to deliver a baby.

The plane landed in Mumbai and both the mother and the newborn were rushed to a hospital. The plane then resumed its onward journey to Kochi and reached its destination at 12.45 pm after a delay of 90 minutes.

Story first published: Sunday, June 18, 2017, 19:35 [IST]
