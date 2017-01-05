Babul Supriyo dares Mamata to reveal evidence against him

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday hit out at the TMC for linking him with the Rose Valley chit fund scam and said Mamata Banerjee should come forward with the evidence, if there are any.

The TMC had alleged that Supriyo was involved in the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund. The arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the case has irked the party workers and they allegedlly tried to break into the Kolkata apartment of Supriyo.

"During CPM rule also there was a free hand for hooligans, and now TMC has taken it to another level...If Didi has any evidence against me in the Rose valley case then she should bring it forward," news agency ANI quoted Supriyo as saying.

According to reports, Supriyo had earlier said that he was planning to file a defamation case against Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal for dragging his name into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. TMC has come out in support of their leader and taken to streets in protest. His bail plea was on Wednesday rejected by a court in Bhubaneshwar.

Bandyopadhyay alleged that the arrest was the result of political vendetta against him and the TMC by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Last week the CBI arrested actor-turned-TMC MP Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Also, Pal's daughter Sohini appeared before the CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time.

