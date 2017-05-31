Babri - What does the 1993 CBI chargesheet say about Advani, Singh, Uma and Joshi

L K Advani

L K Advani "vehemently asserted repeatedly" that the kar seva to be held at Ayodha on December 6, 1992, "would not mean only bhajan and kirtan, but would also involve construction of the Shri Ram temple, the CBI said in Page 37 of the chargesheet.

He further asserted to Jansatta that the BJP will break the law for the construction of the Ram Janambhoomi temple at Ayodhya. The final decision to demolish the disputed structure was taken on December 5, 1992, at "a secret meeting" which was "held at the residence of Shri Vinay Katiyar and was attended by Shri L K Advani, Pawan Pandey etc."

Kalyan Singh when contacted by a witness told him that rok construction per lagi hai, destruction par nahi (the stay is on construction, not on destruction)."

L K Advani, in a public speech on December 6, 1992, had "in the proximity of the disputed structure" and shortly before the actual demolition, said: "Aaj kar seva ka akhri din hai, kar sevak aaj akhri kar seva karenge (Today is the last day of kar seva; kar sevaks will perform their final kar seva)," the CBI states in page 40 of the chargesheet.

He acknowledged that "central forces were moving from Faizabad towards Ayodhya" but added that "they were not afraid" of them and "instructed the public to block the national highway straightaway so that forces do not reach the Ram Janambhoomi."

"L K Advani also advised the CM of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh, not to tender his resignation to the governor of UP till the demolition of the disputed structure stands completed."