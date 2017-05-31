Babri Masjid case: JD(U) assert charges framed on BJP leaders are reasonable

New Delhi, May 31: Expressing happiness over charges framed against the Bharatiya Janata Party veterans in connection with Babri Masjid Demolition case, Janata Dal (United) party said that charges framed by the Central Bureau of Investigation are reasonable.

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said that CBI charges against the BJP leaders in the case are totally reasonable for demolishing the Babri mosque and hatching conspiracy.

"I am happy that charges are framed against these groups for demolishing the Babri mosque and hatching conspiracy and involved in the division of the society in the name of religion. And these people have been booked, therefore I am very happy," he told ANI.

Nationalist Congress Party leader D P Tripathi asserted that bail granted to the BJP leaders was not a surprise and said that it was a 'justifiable charge'.

He added that the charges were kept against long ago, now the trial is to be made, asserting that it was a justifiable charge but should have been done long back. He added that there should trail against those who are responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

On Tuesday, a special CBI court framed criminal conspiracy charges against L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and nine others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The decision by the court came after it rejected a plea filed by senior BJP leader, L K Advani and others seeking a discharge from the Babri Masjid demolition case.

All the 12 accused had sought discharge from the case stating that there was no criminal conspiracy. The court, however, did not accept their plea.

Earlier the court had granted bail to all the accused persons on the condition that they furnish a bond of Rs 50,000.

During the course of the hearing, all the accused said that no charges should be framed against them. There was no conspiracy and hence charges cannot be framed, Advani and others through their counsel told the court.

On his arrival at Lucknow on Tuesday morning, Advani was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A special prayer was also held ahead of the hearing.

On May 25, the court summoned the leaders to appear before it in person on May 30 for the framing of charges against them.

The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from appearance but the court said they would be allowed no such relaxation. The special court is conducting a day to day hearing of the case. This would be the first appearance by the leaders since the Supreme Court had in April restored the criminal conspiracy charges against them.

The others who are scheduled to appear are BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Sadhvi Ritambara, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, Mahant Dharamdas, Champat Rai and Satish Pradhan.

OneIndia News