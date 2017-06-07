Babri Masjid case: Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti granted relaxation from personal appearance

Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, against whom a special CBI court had framed criminal conspiracy charges, were granted relaxation from personal appearance in the court.

In May, the special court had framed criminal conspiracy charges aagsinst the trio along with nine others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The decision by the court came after it rejected a plea filed by senior BJP leader, L K Advani and others seeking a discharge from the Babri Masjid demolition case. All the 12 accused had sought discharge from the case stating that there was no criminal conspiracy. The court however did not accept their plea.

Earlier the court had granted bail to all the accused persons on the condition that they furnish a bond of Rs 50,000.

On May 25, the court summoned the leaders to appear before it in person on May 30 for the framing of charges against them. The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from appearance but the court said they would be allowed no such relaxation. The special court is conducting a day to day hearing of the case.

