Babri case: LK Advani, Uma Bharti asked to appear in court on May 30

The special CBI court on Thursday asked senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Union Minister Uma Bharti and MM Joshi to appear on May 30 in connection with Babri Masjid demolition case.

The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from personally appearing in the court for the hearing of their role in the conspiracy to raze the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 directed that Advani, Union Minister Uma Bharti and BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi will face trial on conspiracy charges. It had transferred their case from Raebareli to Lucknow.

It directed the special court to start proceedings in the matter within a month and deliver its verdict within two years.

The court on Wednesday granted bail to former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan after he surrendered in another Babri Masjid demolition case. Special CBI court judge S K Yadav granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.

