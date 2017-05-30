Babri case: Don’t consider myself to be a criminal, says Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday said she doesnt consider herself criminal in Babri Masjid demolition case ahead of appearing before special Central Bureau of Investigation court at Lucknow.

'I was present in Ayodhya on December 6, it was an open movement like a movement against Emergency. I participated along with lakhs of workers and thousands of leaders and security personnel, ' Bharti told media.

'Don't consider myself to be a criminal,' Bharti said.

Also, BJP MP Sakshi Maharj echoed similar views before media. 'I have not done anything wrong. No power can stop construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. 'I am not afraid reiterating same view in the court of law,' he added.

On May 25, the court summoned LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti to appear before it in person on May 30 for the framing of charges against them.

OneIndia News