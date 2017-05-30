Babri case: Advani and others to appear in court today

Senior BJP leader, will for the first time appear before a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case. Murli Manohar Joshi, and Union Minister Uma Bharti too are expected to appear before the special court on Tuesday. On May 25, the court summoned the leaders to appear before it in person on May 30 for the framing of charges against them.

The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from appearance but the court said they would be allowed no such relaxation. The special court is conducting a day to day hearing of the case.

This would be the first appearance by the leaders since the the Supreme Court had in April restored the criminal conspiracy charges against them. The others who are scheduled to appear are BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Sadhvi Ritambara, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, Mahant Dharamdas, Champat Rai and Satish Pradhan.

OneIndia News