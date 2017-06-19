Baba Ramdev wants to teach yoga in Pakistan; says not all Pakistanis are terrorists

Ahmedabad, June 19: Just days before the International Yoga Day, scheduled on June 21, yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev said that he was interested to perform yoga in Pakistan.

On Saturday, Ramdev, who was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, added that he got an invitation from the neighbouring country to conduct a yoga session. However, he is little scared to visit Pakistan because of the ongoing political instability in the country.

"Thoda wahan pe rajnaitik asthirta hai. Nahi toh main toh Pakistan bhi jana chahta hoon (There is a little political instability in Pakistan, otherwise I want to go to Pakistan also)," Ramdev said about teaching yoga in Pakistan.

"I have got an invitation from Pakistan to perform yoga there. Everyone in Pakistan is not a terrorist. People in the neighbouring country also want to learn yoga," he added.

Talking about Indo-Pakistan tension, Ramdev said that the common people of Pakistan were not bad, only a few persons were spreading terrorism.

"Pakistan occupied Kashmir should be merged with India now. It is high time for the Indian government to think upon it and do whatever it can do to merge the PoK with Kashmir," he said.

Ramdev also said that the Indian government should take adequate steps to eliminate 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, Jaish-E-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.

Talking about the benefits of yoga, Ramdev said yoga should not remain confined to June 21 only. "It should become a permanent thing in our life."

"Around 200 nations across the world are celebrating the International Yoga Day which is a big thing," he added.

OneIndia News